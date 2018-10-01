German police on Monday detained six men suspected of forming part of a far-right terror group.
Germany's public prosecutor general ordered the arrests and has opened an investigation into the extremists.
"Germany's public prosecutor general has ordered the arrest of six suspects who will be charged with forming a far-right terror group," Saxony police said on Twitter. "The arrests were made by the Saxony state police and Chemnitz local police."
The six men were aged between 20-30 years old and came from and around the eastern city of Chemnitz, according to the public prosecutor general.
About 100 agents took part in the police operation that led to raids and arrests in the states of Bavaria and Saxony.
A 31-year-old man suspected of being the group "Revolution Chemnitz" leader identified as Christian K. was arrested on Sept. 14.
Those arrested on Monday were identified as Sten E., Martin H., Marcel W., Sven W., Hardy Christopher W. and Tom W.
The suspects had allegedly started looking into ways of acquiring firearms.
A series of xenophobic incidents unfolded in Chemnitz at the end of August following the alleged murder of a Cuban-German man at the hands of two migrants.