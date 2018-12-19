German police are investigating a far-right conspiracy within the ranks of local police as well as threats against lawyers representing migrants, the latest instance of rising tension around immigration in the country, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

The probe is taking place against a backdrop of political wrangling over the arrival of nearly two million refugees in the country since 2015. Right-wing groups such as the opposition party Alternative for Germany have argued that the influx has led to rising crime.

Police in Frankfurt said last week they were investigating five officers suspected of extremist tendencies and of being linked to a wave of anonymous threats sent to lawyers.

The probe was triggered by an anonymous fax sent to a prominent lawyer in August that contained threats against her daughter. The message included the lawyer's private address, confidential information that investigators believe was obtained by an officer with access to a police databank.

The police are also investigating similar incidents in recent weeks in which lawyers received threats relating to their work representing immigrants or Muslims.

The anonymous threats were signed NSU 2.0 in what investigators believe is a reference to a neo-Nazi terror group that called itself National Socialist Underground. The NSU, whose suspected leaders are now dead or behind bars, was found to be behind 10 murders of immigrants and police in the last decade.

Seda Basay-Yildiz, the lawyer who received threats against her daughter, represented two of the NSU's victims at the main trial against a surviving member of the group. She has also defended two men accused of Islamic extremism.

Basay-Yildiz told local media that the anonymous notes threatened to slaughter her daughter, and referenced her work defending the suspected Islamists. She was not available for a comment on Wednesday but one of her colleagues confirmed the statement, added the Dow Jones report.

After receiving the threats in August, Basay-Yildiz immediately informed police. The complaint triggered the investigation into five police officers who are suspected of having shared pictures of Adolf Hitler and other Nazi propaganda in a private online chat group, according to the investigating police.

The suspects' offices and homes were searched as well as their computers and mobile phones.

In recent days, emails signed NSU 2.0 and containing threats similar to those sent to Basay-Yildiz have been received by other lawyers representing clients accused of Islamic extremism. Investigators have yet to determine whether the threats all came from the same group.

By Bojan Pancevski