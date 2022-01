Ulmet (Germany), 31/01/2022.- Police officers secure the crime scene in Ulmet, Germany, 31 January 2022. According to the police in Kaiserslautern, two police officers were shot during a routine traffic check in the district of Kusel in Rhineland-Palatinate. The background to the incident is still unclear and the perpetrator or perpetrators have not yet been arrested. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Ulmet (Germany), 31/01/2022.- Police officers secure the crime scene in Ulmet, Germany, 31 January 2022. According to the police in Kaiserslautern, two police officers were shot during a routine traffic check in the district of Kusel in Rhineland-Palatinate. The background to the incident is still unclear and the perpetrator or perpetrators have not yet been arrested. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Ulmet (Germany), 31/01/2022.- Police officers secure the crime scene in Ulmet, Germany, 31 January 2022. According to the police in Kaiserslautern, two police officers were shot during a routine traffic check in the district of Kusel in Rhineland-Palatinate. The background to the incident is still unclear and the perpetrator or perpetrators have not yet been arrested. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

German police have launched a manhunt after two officers were shot and killed during a routine traffic stop in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate in the early hours of Monday morning.

The search radius has been extended to neighboring Saarland, police said, but investigators do not yet have a description of the alleged assailants, their vehicle, or which direction they fled.

(...)