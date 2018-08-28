Riot police with a police clearance vehicle search the Hambacher Forst to remove explosives in Morschenich, Germany, 28 August 2018. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Police were searching a camp set up by environmental activists in a forest in western Germany on Tuesday to remove any objects that could be used as weapons, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

The camp in Hambach Forest, some 40 kilometers west of Cologne, was currently home to a group of environmental activists who oppose plans to clear the forested area to make way for the extension of a coal mine.

"The search shall be used to locate and confiscate evidence and objects suitable for the preparation or execution of criminal offenses," local police said on Twitter.

There were no plans to evict the camp's residents from the site, police said.

Images captured by an epa-efe journalist showed a group of officers carrying one activist, while others conducted searches on the camp's makeshift structures.

Police sent in a tank to remove a propane gas bottle during the operation on Tuesday, according to the epa-efe reporter.

The public prosecutor's office in Aachen had ordered the camp to be searched after several officers were injured in clashes with activists at the weekend.

The protesters have been camped out in a bid to prevent the forest from being cleared by German energy company RWE to allow for the expansion of a lignite mine.