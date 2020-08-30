A demonstrator raises his arms as police starts to detain right-wing protesters in the area in front of the Reichstag building, seat of the German parliament Bundestag, which was cleared by police after right-wing protesters tried to climb the stairs and enter the building following a protest against government-imposed coronavirus pandemic regulations, in Berlin, Germany, 29 August 2020. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A demonstrator with a flag sits in front of the Reichstag building after demonstrators tried to climb the stairs after protest against coronavirus pandemic regulations in Berlin, Germany, 29 August 2020. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Demonstrators stand in front of the Reichstag building after demonstrators tried to climb the stairs after a protest against coronavirus pandemic regulations in Berlin, Germany, 29 August 2020. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Police detain a demonstrator in front of the Reichstag building after demonstrators tried to climb the stairs after a protest against coronavirus pandemic regulations in Berlin, Germany, 29 August 2020. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Demonstrators stand in front of the Reichstag building after trying to climb the stairs after protest against coronavirus pandemic regulations in Berlin, Germany, 29 August 2020. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Germany’s president Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday condemned an attempt by around 200 far-right activists to storm the Reichstag, the seat of Parliament.

The demonstrators broke through barriers around the building that were set up as part of crowd control measures for a protest against coronavirus restrictions on Saturday.

"Reich flags and right-wing extremist rabble in front of the German Bundestag are an intolerable attack on the heart of our democracy. We will never accept that," Steinmeier said. EFE-EPA

gc/ks