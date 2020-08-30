Germany’s president Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday condemned an attempt by around 200 far-right activists to storm the Reichstag, the seat of Parliament.
The demonstrators broke through barriers around the building that were set up as part of crowd control measures for a protest against coronavirus restrictions on Saturday.
"Reich flags and right-wing extremist rabble in front of the German Bundestag are an intolerable attack on the heart of our democracy. We will never accept that," Steinmeier said. EFE-EPA
gc/ks