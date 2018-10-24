The president of Germany told the king of Spain on Wednesday that their countries faced similar challenges in some regions and his country wanted to see a united Spain.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier made his comments in the Spanish capital Madrid during a luncheon in the presence of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.
"I am delighted on behalf of my country to have you at our side as an upstanding advocate of democracy, the rule of law, open society and European integration," said the German president, adding: "You should know that a strong, united and stable Spain is important to us Germans."
Steinmeier warned that nationalism posed a threat to a "united" Europe: "Nationalists are exploiting the longing of many people for stability and guidance in order to construct a narrative of 'us against them' from the 'us' of the nation," he said.
Steinmeier later met Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at his official Moncloa Palace residence, where the pair discussed various topics of bilateral interest.
"I have reviewed with President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the axes of the last European Council: Brexit, internal security and the migration challenge," tweeted Sánchez.