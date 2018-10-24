German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier (2L), in presence of his wife, Elke Buederbenden (R, bottom), King Felipe VI (L, bottom), Queen Letizia (2R), Spanish Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell (L), and President of the Spanish Supreme Court, Carlos Lesmes (R), delivers his speech during the luncheon offered at the Royal palace in Madrid, Spain, 24 October 2018. Steinmeier is on a two-day official visit to the country. EPA/BALLESTEROS

Spain's King Felipe VI (2R) and Queen Letizia (R), pose next to German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier (2L), and his wife, Elke Büderbenden, prior to the luncheon offered at the Royal palace in Madrid, Spain, 24 October 2018. EPA/CHEMA MOYA

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (R), chats with German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L), during their meeting at La Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, 24 October 2018. EPA/FERNANDO VILLAR

The president of Germany told the king of Spain on Wednesday that their countries faced similar challenges in some regions and his country wanted to see a united Spain.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier made his comments in the Spanish capital Madrid during a luncheon in the presence of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

"I am delighted on behalf of my country to have you at our side as an upstanding advocate of democracy, the rule of law, open society and European integration," said the German president, adding: "You should know that a strong, united and stable Spain is important to us Germans."

Steinmeier warned that nationalism posed a threat to a "united" Europe: "Nationalists are exploiting the longing of many people for stability and guidance in order to construct a narrative of 'us against them' from the 'us' of the nation," he said.

Steinmeier later met Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at his official Moncloa Palace residence, where the pair discussed various topics of bilateral interest.

"I have reviewed with President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the axes of the last European Council: Brexit, internal security and the migration challenge," tweeted Sánchez.