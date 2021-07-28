Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany riding TSF Dalera competes in the Grand Prix Freestyle Individual Final during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany riding TSF Dalera competes in the Grand Prix Freestyle Individual Final during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Gold medalist Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany riding TSF Dalera poses with her medal during the victory ceremony of the Grand Prix Freestyle Individual Final during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Gold medalist Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany riding TSF Dalera poses with her medal during the victory ceremony of the Grand Prix Freestyle Individual Final during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Gold medalist Jessica von Bredow-Werndl (C) of Germany riding TSF Dalera, Silver medalist Isabell Werth (L) of Germany riding Bella Rose 2 and Bronze medalist Charlotte Dujardin (R) of Britain riding Gio during the victory ceremony of the Grand Prix Freestyle Individual Final during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Germany's Jessica von Bredow-Werndl won Olympic gold on Wednesday in the individual dressage competition ahead of compatriot Isabell Werth, who took silver, the 52-year-old's 12th medal.

Von Bredow-Werndl, riding TSF Dalera, dominated the event with a score of 91.732 points to get her first individual gold medal at Tokyo 2020 and her second overall after helping Team Germany win Olympic gold the previous day.

Werth settled for silver, falling one gold short of the record set by Germany's most successful Olympic athlete, Birgit Fischer, who has won eight canoeing titles.

Werth has won seven gold and five silver in both individual and team events over the years. She ended her 7th Olympic Games with a score of 89.657 riding Bella Rose 2.

The bronze went to Britain's Charlotte Dujardin with 88.543% riding Gio. She is Britain's most decorated female Olympian with six medals (three gold, one silver and two bronze). EFE

sab/jrh