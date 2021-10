German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gestures as he speaks during a commemoration ceremony at the 'Gleis 17' (lit.: Track 17) memorial site in the Grunewald district of Berlin, Germany, 18 October 2021. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A participant wipes his eye as he stands in front of flowers during a commemoration ceremony at the 'Gleis 17' (lit.: Track 17) memorial site in the Grunewald district of Berlin, Germany, 18 October 2021. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A participant with a face mask puts down a white rose during a commemoration ceremony at the 'Gleis 17' (lit.: Track 17) memorial site in the Grunewald district of Berlin, Germany, 18 October 2021. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A participant puts down a white rose during a commemoration ceremony at the 'Gleis 17' (lit.: Track 17) memorial site in the Grunewald district of Berlin, Germany, 18 October 2021. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Holocaust survivor Margot Friedlaender (L) smells a white rose next to Ambassador of Israel to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff during a commemoration ceremony at the 'Gleis 17' (lit.: Track 17) memorial site in the Grunewald district of Berlin, Germany, 18 October 2021. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Germans still bear guilt for decisions that led to Holocaust, president says

Germans bear with the “guilt” for the decisions that led to the murder of millions of Jews in Europe during the Holocaust, president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Monday to mark the 80th anniversary of the first deportation of Jews from Berlin.

“We Germans still bear the guilt of the perpetrators, collaborators and those that supported the organized killing of Jews in Europe,” he said.EFE

