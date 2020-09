(L-R) Free Democratic Party (FDP) Foreign, security, European and development policy expert Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (L), Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza (C) and Free Democratic Party (FDP) chairman and faction chairman in the German parliament Bundestag Christian Lindner (R) pose after a press statement prior to a faction meeting at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Police officers on guard duties at an emergency entrance of the Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, 07 September 2020. EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

An exterior view of the Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

An ambulance drives in an emergency entrance of the Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, 07 September 2020. EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Germany on Tuesday called for a “European solution” to possible sanctions over Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Novichok poisoning.

Berlin has said it is considering interrupting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which will take Russian gas directly to Germany through the Baltic Sea.EFE-EPA

