The German government has announced it will temporarily lower the sales tax on gas from 19% to 7% as prices continue to soar and squeeze domestic spending, chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday.

The measure will come into force from October 1 until the end of March 2024 after a levy was slapped on energy firms that they could then transfer to customers.

"With this step, we are unburdening customers much more on balance than the burden that the gas levy will create," Scholz said.

