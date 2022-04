Germany on Monday expelled 40 Russian diplomats from the embassy in Berlin over the alleged killings of hundreds of civilians in Ukraine’s town of Bucha, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats, who have been asked to leave Germany, “work against our freedom and against our social cohesion day by day,” foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said, adding that the pictures of the victims showed “the unbelievable brutality of the Russian leadership”.