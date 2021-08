A medical professional is vaccinated against Covid-19 with Moderna's vaccine at the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, 18 January 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Over 8,500 people in Germany have been called to get vaccinated again over suspicions that a nurse injected a saline solution instead of the Covid-19 vaccine to people at a vaccination center in Friesland.

The 40 year-old nurse had admitted in April that she had given a harmless saline solution to six people to cover up having accidentally dropped a vaccine vial on the floor EFE

egw/mp/lv