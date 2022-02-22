Germany on Tuesday suspended the certification process for the lucrative and controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s recognition of two pro-Russian separatist territories in eastern Ukraine.
"Against the background of the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the German government is halting the approval process for the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline until further notice," chancellor Olaf Scholz told a Berlin press conference.
“Without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot go into operation.”
(...)