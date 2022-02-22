Rostov (Russian Federation), 22/02/2022.- Russian armoured vehicles stand on the road in Rostov region, Russia, 22 February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on 21 February convened an extraordinary large meeting of the Russian Security Council, which discussed the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LNR). On the same day, the president made a decision and, during his video message to the citizens of the Russian Federation, signed a decree recognizing the independence of the republics of Donbass, as well as an agreement on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance. The President instructed the Russian Defense Ministry to ensure the maintenance of peace by the Russian armed forces. The Russian Foreign Ministry should establish diplomatic relations with the DNR and LNR. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a statement during the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, 19 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK / POOL

Berlin (Germany), 22/02/2022.- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses a joint press conference with Ireland's Prime Minister following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 22 February 2022. (Alemania, Irlanda) EFE/EPA/JOHN MACDOUGALL / POOL

Sassnitz (Germany).- (FILE) - Pipes for the construction of the German-Russian gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 are piled up at Mukran port in Sassnitz, Germany, 11 September 2020 (reissued 22 February 2022). German Chancellor Scholz on 22 February 2022 said he asked the economy minstry to halt certification of the German-Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 in response to Russia recognising the eastern Ukrainian self-proclaimed breakaway regions as independent states. (Alemania, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN *** Local Caption *** 56335752

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Russian people on the situation in the Donbas and on the border with Ukraine in Moscow, Russia, in a televised address on 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL

Germany on Tuesday suspended the certification process for the lucrative and controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s recognition of two pro-Russian separatist territories in eastern Ukraine.

"Against the background of the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the German government is halting the approval process for the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline until further notice," chancellor Olaf Scholz told a Berlin press conference.

“Without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot go into operation.”

(...)