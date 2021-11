A sign reading "Masks Mandatory" on the window of a store in the Old Town of Heidelberg, Germany, 04 November 2021. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Face masks for sale in front of a store in the old town of Heidelberg, Germany, 04 November 2021. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Coronavirus restrictions on the entrance to a cafe in Heidelberg, Germany.EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

A view of a street in the old town of Heidelberg, Germany, 04 November 2021. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Germany reported 33,949 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, hitting a daily record since the start of the pandemic, according to health authorities Thursday.

It comes as the World Health Organization warned that Europe could be on the brink of a resurgence of coronavirus infections.EFE



