The ousted president of Spain's Catalonia region will remain behind bars here as German authorities weigh Spain's request for his extradition on sedition charges, authorities said Monday.

"Today's decision does not mean that (Carles) Puigdemont is going to be extradited, but rather that now the process begins," prosecutor Georg-Friedrich Güntge told media personnel gathered before the Neumünster prison, where the Catalan leader has remained since being arrested after entering Germany from Denmark.

In a statement, the court accepted the request by the Schleswig- Holstein state prosecutor's office for Puigdemont to remain in prison under the argument that he is deemed to pose a "flight risk."

German authorities have 60 days to decide whether to hand him over to Spain.

Puigdemont was forced out of office by the Spanish government for his role in the banned Catalan independence referendum in October.

He and four members of his government fled to Belgium after Madrid assumed direct control of the northeastern region, while other pro-independence politicians and activists were arrested.

Among the Catalan separatists who remain in pre-trial detention are Oriol Junqueras, the former vice president of the region, and activists Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez.

Political tensions in Catalonia region saw a resurgence Monday following a night of protest in reaction to Puigdemont's arrest.

Emergency services in Catalonia said 100 people, including 23 police, required medical attention for relatively minor injuries resulting from the disturbances that erupted when news of Puigdemont's detention spread.