Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) hold a joint press conference following their meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, 14 February 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Scholz following their meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, 14 February 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Russian President at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 14 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / KREMLIN / SPUTNIK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz (L) hold a joint press conference following their meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, 14 February 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Russian Defence Minister Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 14 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK

A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) walking with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (C) ahead of their meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, 14 February 2022. EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday reiterated his country’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as high-level diplomatic efforts to de-escalate soaring tensions around a build-up of Russian military along the Ukraine border continued.

Scholz traveled to Kiev to meet with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of a scheduled trip to Moscow on Tuesday, where he will hold discussions with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

(...)