(L-R) The German national flag, the Chines national flag and the flag of the European Union wave prior to a visit of the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to German Chancellor Angela Merkel (both not in the picuture) for during bilateral talks of the 5th German-Chinese government consultations in Berlin, Germany, 09 July 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The German flag waves in front of the Great Hall of the People prior to a welcome ceremony with military honors for German Chancellor Angela Merkel held by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (both not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 06 September 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The German federal prosecutor's office has ordered raids on properties across Germany and Brussels in connection to an investigation involving three suspects accused of spying for China, a spokesman told Efe on Wednesday.

The Der Spiegel weekly magazine, which first reported the case, has said the main suspect is a former official of the European Commission and former diplomat of the European External Action Service. EFE-EPA