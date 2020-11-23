Berlin (Germany), 18/11/2020.- German Health Minister Jens Spahn replies to a question from an Alternative for Germany party (AfD) faction member during the debate on the 3rd reform of the law for the protection of the population in the event of an epidemic situation of national scope at the German parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany,18 November 2020. The infection protection law regulates measures during a pandemic such as the current spread of the Covid-19 disease. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER BECHER

Mainz (Germany), 11/11/2020.- An undated handout made available by the German pharmaceutical company Biontech shows a hand holding an ampoule with BNT162b2, the mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in Mainz, Germany (reissued 20 November 2020). Biontech and US pharmaceutical company Pfitzer have requested emergency authorisation for coronavirus vaccine in US, it was reported 20 November 2020. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/BIONTECH SE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Oxford (United Kingdom), 25/06/2020.- A handout photo dated 26 June 2020 and made available by the Oxford University 23 November 2020, showing employees processing serum at the laboratories of Oxford University to produce a coronavirus vaccine jointly with AstraZeneca, Oxford, United Kingdom. The Oxford University/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has an average efficacy of 70.4 per cent in preliminary results, Oxford University / AstraZeneca announced on 23 November 2020, and can be stored in a standard fridge. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/OXFORD UNIVERSITY / JOHN CAIRNS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Germany has sealed an agreement to purchase at least 5 million doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by IDT Biologika which is in the first phase of clinical trials, while a vaccine being produced by Oxford University in England and AstraZeneca is 90 percent effective, studies have shown.



At a press conference after visiting the pharmaceutical company’s facilities on Monday, health minister Jens Spahn said that vaccines were “the key to getting out of the pandemic” and spoke of his “pride” that three German firms - BioNTech, Curevac and IDT - were at the forefront of “promising” vaccine developments.



"The crisis shows the best in us," Spahn said, according to a statement on the federal government’s website. EFE-EPA



