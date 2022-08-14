Kuestrin-krietz (Germany), 13/08/2022.- Dead fish float in the water of the Oder river, in Kuestrin-Kietz, Germany, 13 August 2022. The Oder river is suffering from an environmental disaster and dead fish are washing up on the river banks. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

A dead fish and mussel lay on the bank of the Oder river, in Kostrzyn nad Odra, Poland, 13 August 2022.

A dead fish covered with flies, floats in the water of the Oder river, in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, 13 August 2022.

The German government has urged Poland to clarify the circumstances that have led to a mysterious mass die-off of fish along the Oder River that runs between the two countries.

The effects of what is being called an “ecological disaster” have already reached the mouth of the Baltic Sea, where thousands of dead fish have been found.

"We agree: the priority now is damage limitation, protecting the population and identifying the cause and the potential perpetrator,” Germany’s environment minister Steffi Lemke said on a visit to Frankfurt on the Oder on the Polish border on Saturday, a day after she had met with her Polish counterpart to discuss the issue.

“This environmental crime must be solved,” she added.

