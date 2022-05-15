Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (R) makes the opening remarks next to NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana (L) during a NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Berlin, Germany, 15 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (R) and NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana shake hands during a NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Berlin, Germany, 15 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock makes the opening remarks during a NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Berlin, Germany, 15 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Germany is all prepared for quick ratification of Sweden and Finland should they decide to join NATO, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sunday, assuring that there would be no “gray zone” affecting their security guarantees.

Baerbock said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was pushing the two Nordic countries into joining the military bloc.

The two countries had previously ruled out joining NATO but now feel that their security guarantee was under threat after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb.24. EFE