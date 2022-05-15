Germany is all prepared for quick ratification of Sweden and Finland should they decide to join NATO, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sunday, assuring that there would be no “gray zone” affecting their security guarantees.
Baerbock said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was pushing the two Nordic countries into joining the military bloc.
The two countries had previously ruled out joining NATO but now feel that their security guarantee was under threat after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb.24. EFE