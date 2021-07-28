Isabell Werth of Germany riding Bella Rose 2 performs in the Dressage Team competition during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Germany's rider Isabell Werth takes part in the team equestrian dressage final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Equestrian Park in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/ Kai Foersterling

Dorothee Schneider, Isabell Werth, Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany celebrate after wining the gold in the Dressage Team competition during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Germany's Isabell Werth became the first rider to win seven equestrian Olympic gold medals on Tuesday when the German team won the dressage title in the Tokyo 2020 Games.



Germany won the title with a total of 8178.0 points, beating the United States (7747.0) and Great Britain (7723.0), who won the title in the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Games. The Netherlands, with 7479.5 points, settled for fifth place.



This is Germany's 14th dressage title since the team entered the Olympic program in 1928.



“Each of my medals has its own story. It was a dream for me to come to Tokyo, I am very proud that everything has worked as expected,” Werth said after winning her seventh gold.



The Tokyo Games are the 52 year-old’s seventh Olympics after she made her debut at the Barcelona 1992 Games. In total, she has won eleven Olympic medals, seven gold and four silver in individual and team events.



The German rider could extend her record this Wednesday in the individual dressage event. She would equal Birgit Fischer, the most successful German athlete at the Olympic Games, with eight titles in canoeing.EFE



