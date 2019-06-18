German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a reception with military honors at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel downplayed speculation about her health after she was seen visibly shaking during a ceremony to welcome Ukraine's new president to Berlin on Tuesday.

The German leader appeared to shiver uncontrollably when she stood on a stage alongside Volodymyr Zelensky as the pair were on their feet for the national anthems.

"I'm fine, I have drunk at least three glasses of water, which it looked like I needed, and now I feel good again," Merkel told a press conference following the incident, attributing the episode to dehydration.

Footage of the chancellor on stage that showed her demonstrating signs of physical weakness as she clasped her hands in an apparent bid to calm the tremors prompted a considerable reaction on German social media.

Zelensky, a former comic actor who's hit TV series told the story of a high school teacher who ran for president and won, stormed the recent Ukrainian presidential elections by toppling Petro Poroshenko.

Merkel, who next month will turn 65, has been in office since 2005 and was re-elected as the head of the German government for a fourth time in 2017, although her Christian Democratic Union's grasp on power was eroded by the arrival of populist and right-wing parties onto the political scene.

In Oct. 2018, following a series of heavy defeats for her conservative bloc, she announced she would not run for a fifth, meaning she is due to stand down around 2021. She also stepped down as leader of the CDU.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a Merkel ally whose political tendencies, however, slip further to the right than the current chancellor, took over from the stalwart of center-right German politics.

The leadership change prompted rumors that Merkel would step down early but the chancellor has repeatedly insisted she would see out her term.

She has said, however, that once she leaves the Chancellory, she would not pursue any other roles in political office.

A new challenge for AKK, as the new CDU leader is known in Germany, would be to reverse the trend in polling that suggests the CDU has slumped in popular opinion.

For weeks, consecutive polling has suggested Merkel's party had fallen behind the Greens, which in turn could become the leading force in German politics if elections were held today. EFE-EPA

