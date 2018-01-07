Leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Martin Schulz makes a statement at the Social Democrats (SPD) party headquarters Willy-Brandt-Haus in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

German Chancellor and Leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel makes a statement as she arrives for exploratory talks held at the Social Democrats (SPD) party headquarters Willy-Brandt-Haus in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

German Chancellor and Leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel arrives for exploratory talks held at the Social Democrats (SPD) party headquarters Willy-Brandt-Haus in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

The chancellor of Germany expressed her optimism Sunday ahead of talks between her conservative bloc and the Social Democratic Party with a view to forming a coalition government.

Angela Merkel made her comments to the press on the first day of preliminary talks in Berlin with the leader of the SPD, Martin Schulz.

“I think that it can be done,” said Merkel of her second attempt at forming a government following the elections held in September 2017 and the subsequent collapse of almost five-week-long talks with the Free Democratic Party and Alliance 90/The Greens.

Discussions with the SPD were taking place at the headquarters of the party, whose leader told the media in a brief appearance that he hoped for “constructive and open” dialogue.

Schulz, who after poor election results had dismissed the possibility of his party forming part of a coalition but was later forced to rethink his stance, acknowledged there were challenges and said a new time required a new approach.

Along with Merkel and Schulz and their respective delegations, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union _ the CDU’s counterpart in the southern region of Bavaria _ Horst Seehofer, was also present at the talks.

Negotiations were expected to last all day and would go on until Thursday.

The parties will then decide whether to proceed toward forming another grand coalition together.