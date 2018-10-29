German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a Federal Board Meeting of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) at the CDU's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, 29 October 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Germany's chancellor said Monday she was prepared to give up her leadership of the Christian Democratic Party, according to party sources quoted by German media.

Angela Merkel announced her decision during a meeting of the party's leadership, according to the sources, on the heels of a regional election in the western federal state of Hesse in which the parties making up the governing national grand coalition suffered huge loses.

Germany's national news agency dpa said Merkel wanted to remain as chancellor.

The chancellor had until this point maintained that being leader of the CDU and chancellor were two positions that should be filled by the same person, as long as her party led government. She had also expressed her intention to run for the leadership again in December.