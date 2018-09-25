The President of the Federation of German Industries, Dieter Kempf (R), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and the Director General of the World Trade Organization, WTO, Roberto Azevedo (L) attend the Day of the German Industry, in Berlin, Germany, 25 September 2018. EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

The German chancellor on Tuesday rejected the United Kingdom government's plan on its future relationship with the European Union, saying the country could not remain in the single market for goods but not allow the free movement of people.

During a forum of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), Angela Merkel said the area of free movement included four aspects: goods, services, people and capital, which all came together and could not be split up.

It was not possible be part of the common market for one aspect but not the other three, Merkel said of the plan presented by the government of Prime Minister Theresa May at an informal summit of leaders last week in Salzburg, though without referring to it explicitly.

The chancellor said it was important not to define the future relationship between the European Union and UK at this point but to establish the conditions of the UK's withdrawal from the bloc as part of a "reasonable agreement."

She said the next six-to-eight weeks would be crucial in working towards this and warned it would be an intense and difficult period.

The director-general of the World Trade Organization, Roberto Azevedo, said the UK's withdrawal from the EU would have an economic impact on both parties.

He said the WTO was prepared to help minimize this on both sides and contribute to reaching a deal that would result in minimal disruption.