German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles during the beginning of the weekly meeting of the German Federal cabinet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 17 October 2018. EPA/OMER MESSINGER

The German chancellor Wednesday said that while she thought arriving at an agreement on the United Kingdom withdrawal from the European Union was still possible her country was preparing for a no deal Brexit.

Addressing lawmakers in the Bundestag, Germany's lower house parliament, Angela Merkel set out her government's position on Brexit ahead of discussions in Brussels later Wednesday on the state of the negotiations with the UK.

"The chance of achieving a good and sustainable agreement in good time is still there," said Merkel, adding that it was in the interests of the UK, EU and the economy.

She said the government had a responsibility to prepare for "all scenarios," including the possibility of the UK leaving the bloc with no deal.

The question of the border between Ireland the Northern Ireland remained a sticking point in the negotiations, according to Merkel, who reinforced the EU's position of avoiding a hard border between the two countries.

She said she hoped London would continue to be a close and reliable partner after Brexit, though the future relationship between the UK and EU would not be carved until the conditions of the UK's exit were agreed.

Brexit would be one of the key topics up for discussion during meetings between EU leaders in Brussels this week, with the European Commission looking to close a deal on the terms of the UK's departure as soon as possible.

The UK is set to leave the bloc at the end of Mar. 2019 after 51.9 percent of the electorate voted in favor of that in a referendum held in June 2016.