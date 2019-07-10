German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3-L) tries to hold on and not shake next to Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne (2-L) during a reception with military honors at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) welcomes Finnish Prime Minister Rinne (not pictured) with military honors at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel has suffered a third bout of shaking during an official ceremony held in Berlin on Wednesday.

Images broadcast by the media showed the 64-year-old politician visibly shaking as the German national anthem rang out during a welcome ceremony for the Finnish prime minister, Antti Rinne.

This was the third such episode to have gripped Merkel in just over three weeks, but unlike the past two occasions, it appeared that she did not make an attempt to quell the convulsions.

Speculation over the chancellor's health began after she was seen shaking during a welcome ceremony for Ukraine’s president on 18 June.

In a joint press conference with the German finance minister, Olaf Scholz, as part of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Merkel made reference to her health for the first time.

Responding to a journalist’s question, the chancellor said she was well and could understand the interest in the matter.

"But I have nothing particular to report, I feel good, I am convinced that in the same way that this reaction made its appearance, it will also disappear again," she said.

The German government’s spokesperson has also said the chancellor is well and is up to fulfilling her commitments as leader of the country.

The chancellor attributed the first episode, which took place during an official act to welcome Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on a particularly hot day in Berlin, to being dehydrated.

The following week she was seen shaking once again during a ceremony inside the Bellevue presidential palace.

She appeared to try and control the tremors and rejected a glass of water offered by an assistant.

Merkel has been the chancellor of Germany since 2005. EFE-EPA

egw/sh