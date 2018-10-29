German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a Federal Board Meeting of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) at the CDU's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday announced she would not seek re-election at the end of her current mandate in 2021.

She also confirmed at a Berlin press conference that she would not run for election as head of her Christian Democratic Union party, the center-right outfit she has led since the year 2000.

"I have the certainty that it is time to open a new chapter," Merkel said, while acknowledging that her decision was risky.

"It is reasonable, however, to take this risk," she added. "I want to make a personal contribution in order to focus our efforts on good governance."

Merkel went on to formally announce that her fourth term in office would be her last.

The shake-up at the top of one of Germany's major political forces comes following the CDU's poor showing in regional elections in the states of Bavaria and Hesse, which Merkel called very disappointing and bitter.

"The image given by the governing coalition is unacceptable," she said, in reference to the major public disagreements that emerged between the CDU and its Bavarian counterpart, the Christian Social Union.

The CSU's leader and federal interior minister, Horst Seehofer, has been highly critical of Merkel's refugee policy and assumed a hardline stance far to the CDU's right on immigration issues.

In the recent elections in Bavaria, the CSU lost its absolute majority in the regional parliament and saw a drop from 47.7 percent to 37.2 percent of the vote.

In Sunday's election in Hesse, the CDU fell from 37.2 percent to 27 percent.

The electoral decline of the CDU/CSU has been accompanied by an even stronger plunge by the third federal coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which in the past couple of years has suffered its worst results in the post-World War II era.

The waning of both the center-right and center-left has been paired with the resurgence of the German far right, embodied by the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, as well as a slight growth of the environmentalist Alliance '90/The Greens, which takes part in regional coalition governments with both the SPD (Hamburg) and the CDU (Hesse, Baden-Württemberg).