German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) inspects a guard of honor with Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze (L) during the official welcoming ceremony in Tbilisi, Georgia, 23 August 2018. EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during her meeting with Georgian students at the Georgian State University in Tbilisi, Georgia, 24 August 2018. EPA/STR

The chancellor of Germany on Friday made a trip to the border between Georgia and the breakaway Republic of South Ossetia as part of a three-day tour of the Caucasus region.

Angela Merkel was visiting Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan from Aug. 23-25 for talks on topics of bilateral interest, such as economic relations, according to the German Chancellery.

South Ossetia is recognized as a state by Russia but Georgia and most United Nations members consider it to fall within Georgia's territory.

Footage released by media outlets showed Merkel, accompanied by European Union observers deployed in the region after the end of the 2008 Russo-Georgian war, peering into some binoculars from the border village of Odzisi, looking out towards a Russian military base in South Ossetia.

The chancellor left the area without making any comments to the press after visiting the border, but in a meeting with students earlier in the day she qualified Tbilisi's loss of control over "20 percent of its territory" as a "great injustice."

Meeting with Georgian officials on Thursday, Merkel defended the territorial integrity of Georgia and said Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom she met recently outside Berlin, was aware of her position on the topic.

Tbilisi lost control of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in a conflict fought over five days in August 2008, which led to Moscow recognizing both regions as breakaway republics and the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Georgia and Russia.

The German leader would continue her trip to the Caucasus with a visit to Armenia on Friday afternoon for talks with the country’s president and prime minister, before traveling onto Azerbaijan tomorrow.