German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint presser after a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic (not seen) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 28 August 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic during a joint presser after their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 28 August 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

The German chancellor on Tuesday warned that a possible agreement between Serbia and Kosovo on modifying their shared border could have repercussions on other Balkan regions.

Angela Merkel made her comments during a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin alongside Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic with regards to a plan floated by the governments of Serbia and Kosovo as a step towards normalizing their relations.

"We naturally support all conversation that may lead to the goal, but at the same time we say that territorial integrity as it is as the moment is a precious commodity," said Merkel.

She warned that an agreement between Serbia and Kosovo on their border territory could set a precedent and lead to similar negotiations in other places in the Balkans.

"We must be careful that negotiations in one place don’t lead to negotiations in another place," she said.

Plenkovic said it was necessary to respect borders and any territorial changes could affect other parts of the Balkans, which could lead to instability.

Serbia and Kosovo's stances have gotten closer in recent weeks after years of disagreement following Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence from its neighbor, something that Belgrade has not recognized.

The two Balkan nations have been holding difficult talks under the watch of the European Union in a bid to rebuild their relations and sign a legally-binding agreement to normalize the situation.