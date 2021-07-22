Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said she was worried by the “exponential” growth of coronavirus cases in Germany and urged the population to get vaccinated.
“Every vaccine is a step toward a return to normality,” she said, adding that the authorities’ priority was to prevent the country’s healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed.
“A vaccine protects you and the people you love,” Merkel added in her traditional summer press conference, her 29th and likely the last of her tenure, given that she will not run in the September elections.
(...)