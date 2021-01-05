Brussels (Belgium), 03/01/2021.- Shoppers in the main Shopping street of Brussels at the first day of the Winter sales in Brussels, Belgium, 04 January 2021. Due to Coronavirus winter sales were moved to Monday 04 January instead of Saturday 02 January. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Brussels (Belgium), 04/01/2021.- Shoppers get their hands sanitized in the main Shopping street of Brussels at the first day of the Winter sales in Brussels, Belgium, 04 January 2021. Due to Coronavirus winter sales were moved to Monday 04 January instead of Saturday 02 January. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Garmisch-partenkirchen (Germany), 05/01/2021.- A sign reading 'Presumably reopening on 10 January' is displayed in a restaurant window in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 05 January 2021. In its efforts to mitigate the effects of the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, German authorities will likely prolong the current nationwide lockdown beyond 10 January. (Abierto, Alemania) EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

London (United Kingdom), 05/01/2021.- The Tower of London is reflected in a deserted Southbank in London, Britain, 05 January 2021. England has enter its toughest nationwide lockdown since March to help stem the tide of rising coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases across the country. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on 04 January evening that there would be a third national lockdown in England. The regulations, expected to remain in place until the middle of February, will be presented in parliament on 05 January and subject to a vote on 06 January. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

German authorities on Tuesday will extend current lockdown measures until the end of the month, while the British finance minister unveiled a multi-billion pound scheme to help ailing businesses following the prime minister’s announcement of a return to a national lockdown.

As rates continue to rise in several neighboring countries, relatively low figures in Belgium are showing that tough early restrictions imposed back in October have successfully slowed the spread of coronavirus in that country. EFE-EPA