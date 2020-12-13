Frankfurt (Germany), 12/12/2020.- A woman wears a face mask reading 'state imposed muzzle' during a demonstration against the coronavirus restrictions in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 12 December 2020. The 'Querdenken' protests against government-imposed anti-corona measures and counter-protests were prohibited by Frankfurt's administrative court due to hygiene concerns, massive police forces are present throughout the city to enforce the ruling. (Protestas, Alemania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Frankfurt (Germany), 12/12/2020.- A manneqin dressed in a protective suit marks a makeshift COVID-19 test facility in a closed restaurant in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 12 December 2020. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Frankfurt (Germany), 12/12/2020.- Shoppers stroll along the 'Zeil' shopping district in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 12 December 2020, amid the second wave of coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Deutschland (Germany), 13/12/2020.- German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a press conference after a video conference with German State Premiers about increased anti-coronavirus measures to be implemented on upcoming 16 December, in Berlin, Germany, 13 December 2020. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/RAINER KEUENHOF / POOL

German chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the country’s 16 federal states on Sunday approved tougher nationwide lockdown restrictions amid record-breaking coronavirus infection and death rates.

Germany set national records for the highest number of cases and deaths on Friday, and officials are warning that some of the country’s regional health systems are on the verge of becoming overwhelmed.

The new restrictions will force all non-essential shops to close, a bitter blow to retailers just before the Christmas holiday season, normally their busiest and most profitable time of the year. EFE-EPA