Germany will order mandatory coronavirus testing for all unvaccinated travelers entering the country, authorities said on Wednesday amid warnings of a potential fourth wave of the virus.

Ulrike Demmer, the deputy government spokesperson, said that there is a full agreement between all parties involved to issue that regulation although did not confirm when it could be implemented.EFE

