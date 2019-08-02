A surveillance camera located in front of the Frankfurt Central Station (Hauptbahnhof) in Frankfurt am Main. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Flowers and candles are left to pay tribute to the 8 year-old-boy at the main train station in Frankfurt am Main. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Flowers and candles are left to pay tribute to 8 year-old-boy at the main train station in Frankfurt am Main. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

The German government plans to establish selective controls on the Swiss border following the murder of an 8-year-old boy who was flung under a train on Monday.

The accused, Habte A., is a 40-year-old Eritrean wanted in Switzerland for domestic violence.

On 25 July the man fled his home after assaulting his wife in the presence of his children, who were one, three and four years old.

He locked them up with a neighbor, whom he allegedly tried to strangle.

"I will direct the situation to establish intelligent controls at the border," German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the "Der Spiegel" digital journal.

It is estimated that last year about 43,000 people entered the country irregularly.

Seehofer will present a new plan for selective border control in September, according to "Der Spiegel", although he hasn’t discussed it yet with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The ministry added that the plan will find no obstacles because the head of Government tends to support his action plans on security issues.

The day after the boy’s death at Frankfurt station, Seehofer announced his intention to both strengthen surveillance in train stations and installing security fences, similar to those that have been installed in some European cities.

Habte A. also threw the murdered boy's 40-year-old mother onto the railway, but she managed to reach safety.

He targetted another 78-year-old woman who was also on the railway platform.

The case has sparked a debate in Germany about safety at train stations, while the extreme right has used the murder to attack the Muslim community.

The motive of the murder is not yet known, although authorities said that the alleged murderer had been in psychiatric treatment for a few months. For now, they have ruled out any terrorist link and radicalization.

German police are analyzing the statements of more than thirty witnesses, as well as video images from surveillance cameras in the station showing the moment when the man tried to flee, amid the astonishment of the people who saw what happened.

Habte A. was arrested thanks to the intervention of a group of people who came out after him and held him until the arrival of the police.

The German government called for calm and to not use the crime as an excuse to disseminate xenophobic rhetoric, as the alternative right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) is doing. EFE-EPA.

gc/vm/ch