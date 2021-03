Berlin's Mayor Michael Mueller, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Premier of Bavaria Markus Soeder attend a press conference after a video conference with German State Premiers about the current coronavirus situation, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 22 March 2021. EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a press conference after a video conference with German State Premiers about the current coronavirus situation, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 22 March 2021. EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER

Germany to tighten lockdown for Easter amid wave of coronavirus infections

Germany will tighten its lockdown measures for a five-day period over the Easter holidays in a bid to stem a third wave of Covid-19.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of the country's 16 federal states made this decision early Tuesday following 11 hours of talks to assess the country's current pandemic situation.EFE-EPA