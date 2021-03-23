Germany will tighten its lockdown measures for a five-day period over the Easter holidays in a bid to stem a third wave of Covid-19.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of the country's 16 federal states made this decision early Tuesday following 11 hours of talks to assess the country's current pandemic situation.
Political leaders agreed that all stores apart from grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations would close during the holiday weekend between April 1 through 5.
Public gatherings will be banned during that time, too.
Merkel said the number of Covid-19 cases was rising exponentially, adding the situation in Germany was serious.