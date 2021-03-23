German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a press conference after a video conference with German State Premiers about the current coronavirus situation, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 22 March 2021. EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER

Berlin's Mayor Michael Mueller, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Premier of Bavaria Markus Soeder attend a press conference after a video conference with German State Premiers about the current coronavirus situation, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 22 March 2021. EFE-EPA/FILIP SINGER

Germany to tighten lockdown for Easter amid wave of coronavirus infections

Germany will tighten its lockdown measures for a five-day period over the Easter holidays in a bid to stem a third wave of Covid-19.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of the country's 16 federal states made this decision early Tuesday following 11 hours of talks to assess the country's current pandemic situation.

Political leaders agreed that all stores apart from grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations would close during the holiday weekend between April 1 through 5.

Public gatherings will be banned during that time, too.

Merkel said the number of Covid-19 cases was rising exponentially, adding the situation in Germany was serious.