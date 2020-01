Media personnel gather outside the Lebanese Press Syndicate where former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is scheduled to hold a press conference, in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese policemen and media personnel gather outside the Lebanese Press Syndicate where former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is scheduled to hold a press conference, in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn (C) speaks during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

The former president of Nissan Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday defended his innocence in Beirut in his first public appearance since he escaped from Japan on a private plane.

“I did not escape justice. I fled injustice and political prosecution,” Ghosn told the press. EFE-EPA