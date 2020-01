Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, 27 June 2011 (reissued 13 February 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

An outside view of a house identified by court documents as belonging to former Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA chairman Carlos Ghosn at the Ashrafieh area in Beirut, Lebanon, 02 January 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Exterior view of a house identified by court documents as belonging to former Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA chairman Carlos Ghosn, in the Ashrafieh area of Beirut, Lebanon, 04 January 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan to Lebanon is “extremely regrettable” and defied the country's judicial system, Nissan Motor Corporation said Tuesday.

The automobile company stated its position in a statement a week after it came to light that Ghosn, 65, had appeared in Beirut while under strict bail conditions in Japan. EFE-EPA