An outside view of a house identified by court documents as belonging to former Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA chairman Carlos Ghosn at the Ashrafieh area in Beirut, Lebanon, 02 January 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Masako Mori speaks during an official news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 27 December, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan was unjustifiable, its justice minister said Sunday in the first official comments from the country's authorities.

The criminal justice system in Japan protects the basic human rights of individuals and there is no room to justify the defendant's escape, Masako Mori said. EFE-EPA