Tourists enjoying the weather at Kalia Beach in the Dead Sea, near abandoned buildings (not seen) used to serve as a base of the Jordan army before the 1967 Israel-Arab war, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Tourists enjoying the weather at Kalia Beach in the Dead Sea, near abandoned buildings (not seen) used to serve as a base of the Jordan army before the 1967 Israel-Arab war, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

An Israeli woman walking next to an abandoned building with graffiti on walls that used to serve as a base for the Jordan army before the 1967 Israel-Arab war, near Kalia Beach in the Dead Sea, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

An abandoned building with graffiti on walls that used to serve as a base for the Jordan army before the 1967 Israel-Arab war, near Kalia Beach in the Dead Sea, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

A general view of the old security fence between Israel and Jordan at the Dead Sea near Kalia Beach, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Strewn along the shores of the Dead Sea are the remnants of conflict between Israel and Jordan.

Old barracks, bunkers and food centers once used by the Jordanian Army in its prolonged conflict with its neighbor. EFE-EPA