The great sinkhole that appeared almost a week ago in the central Mexican state of Puebla continued to grow Friday, reaching a diameter of 97 meters and a depth of 20 meters, according to local authorities.

Ten researchers from the National Polytechnic Institute arrived to work in coordination with the Environment Ministry to determine what caused this phenomenon.

One more house collapsed Friday because of the sinkhole. Owner Magdalena Xalamihua said she had not received government support since the sinkhole appeared Saturday.