The father of two Giant Panda cubs born at the Smithsonian National Zoo, Tian Tian, wanders around his enclosure in the Giant Panda exhibit at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC, USA, 28 August 2015. EPA-EFE/FILESHAWN THEW

Giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth to a “wiggly cub” on Friday at the National Zoo in the United States capital, her caregivers said.

The joyous moment of the mother panda giving birth to a bundle of joy at an advanced age nearly of 22 years was caught on a camera and clips posted on social media networks to attract millions of likes and shares. EFE-EPA