Male panda Chuang Chuang enjoys his cake during his birthday celebration in Chiang Mai Zoo, Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand, Aug. 6, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

A giant panda that China gifted Thailand last decade died Monday at the Chiang Mai Zoo. He was 19.

Chuang Chuang’s cause of death in Northern Thailand was still unknown on Tuesday afternoon as autopsy results were still pending, official sources said. EFE-EPA