US President Donald J. Trump (C) during a business roundtable with US and British companies in St James' Palace in London, Britain, 04 June 2019. EPA/LUKE MACGREGOR/POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (2-R) and his wife Melania Trump (R) are welcomed by Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (2-L) and her husband Philip May (L) at her official residence at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 04 June 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

A Trump baby blimp flies over Parliament Square during an Anti-Trump protest against US President Donald J. Trump State visit to the UK in London, Britain, 04 June 2019. EPA/ANDY RAIN

A new version of the “Trump Baby” blimp was unleashed in London on Tuesday as part of protests against the state visit of the US president to the UK.

Activists had managed to inflate the giant blimp by 9 am on Parliament Square, an hour before the official start of a protest organized by the “Together Against Trump” group in Trafalgar Square.

The first protesters began convening at around the same time, ready to march from Trafalgar Square towards Parliament and Downing Street, Prime Minister Theresa May's official residence, where Trump would be meeting her for talks.

Also present in the UK capital was a large robot depicting the president sitting on a toilet, apparently engaged in tweeting. Besides making noises simulating passing wind, the robot, which was wheeled out onto Trafalgar Square on Tuesday morning, also comes out with phrases like “You are fake news” or “I am a very stable genius.”

The roads near Parliament were cut off and police officers were monitoring the route along which the activists would march.

The leader of the main opposition Labour party Jeremy Corbyn was expected to address protesters later “in solidarity with those he’s attacked in America, around the world and in our own country,” he said.

In anticipation of the meeting the president will have with May, Scotland Yard has deployed a large police and security operation and has banned protesters from getting near Downing Street.

The protesters had initially planned to protest in front of May’s office and residence, but that was ruled out by police.

The organizers have dubbed Tuesday’s protest "a carnival of resistance."

Trump and May are expecting to give a press briefing following their meeting and working lunch.

May is set to step down from her post on Friday after her premiership has been marred by a failure to push through a Brexit deal through Parliament.

On Wednesday, Trump’s last day of his official visit, the president will attend a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings in the southern English city of Portsmouth, an event that will be attended by Queen Elizabeth II. EFE

