Trucks drive on a road after snow was removed from highways in Pishin district of Balochistan province, Pakistan, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JAMAL TARAQAI

People make their way through a snow covered path in Neelum valley in Pakistani administered Kashmir, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/AMIRUDDIN MUGHAL

Children make their way through a snow-covered path in Pishin district of Balochistan province, Pakistan, 15 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JAMAL TARAQAI

A 12-year-old girl has survived 18 hours buried under rubble and snow in Pakistan after a neighbor's house where she took refuge with her family was buried by an avalanche.

Two of the girl’s brothers died in the incident. EFE-EPA