Designated British chairman of COP26, Alok Sharma, attends a virtual '12th meeting of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue conference' in Berlin, Germany, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/KAY NIETFELD / POOL

Glasgow is 'last, best hope' to hit 1.5C target, says COP26 chairman

The COP26 climate conference that began on Sunday in Glasgow is the “last, best hope” to keep global temperatures at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the president conference Alok Sharma said.

The planet “is changing for the worse,” he said during the opening speech of the conference, which runs until 12 November. But, he added, we know what needs to be done to reverse the situation.

Sharma said he hopes the conference, which includes a summit with 120 world leaders scheduled for Monday, will help resolve pending issues and reach a deal.

(...)