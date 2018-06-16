A handout photo made available by the Scottish Fire Service and shown on their Twitter page on 16 June 2018 shows a fire blazing at the Mackintosh Building, housing the Glasgow School of Art, in Glasgow, Britain, early 16 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SCOTTISH FIRE SERVICE

Glasgow School of Art in Scotland has been ravaged by a fire overnight, causing disruption to the local area, emergency services said Saturday.

More than 120 firefighters were working at the scene to tackle the second blaze to rip through the renowned Mackintosh Building in four years, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter.

"This is an extremely challenging and complex incident, but the response and professionalism of our firefighters has been exceptional," deputy chief officer Iain Bushell said.

Roads in the area were closed off on Saturday morning due to the incident.

The local council and police were urging people to avoid the area while emergency services worked at the scene of the blaze.

"This is a very sad morning in the city of Glasgow," Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in a statement. "Glasgow School of Art is an institution that is loved not just by its students, staff and the people of this city, but by many around the world."

The fire started late on Friday and spread to other buildings nearby.

There were no reports of any victims.

The art school had still been undergoing extensive restoration work after it was gutted by another fire in May 2014.

The Mackintosh Building was completed by Scottish architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh in 1909.