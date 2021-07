Vendors and members of the public go about their businesses on the last day of a two week extended lockdown in Harare, Zimbabwe, 13 July 2021. EFE/EPA/AARON UFUMELI

A health worker speaks to a member of the public at a pop up COVID-19 testing clinic at the Fairfield Showgrounds in Sydney, New South Wales, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS

A health worker prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine for a Bangladeshi migrant worker at the Dhaka Medical Collage Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 July 2021.EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A man suffering for Covid-19 disease is transported for treatment to the Dhaka Medical Hospital COVID-19 unit in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A woman receives a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination drive, in Bangalore, India, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A woman receives a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination drive, in Bangalore, India, 14 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Global Covid deaths increase by 3% for first time in nine weeks

Following a decline in Covid-19 deaths for nine consecutive weeks, global coronavirus fatalities increased by 3% this week compared to the previous week, with over 55,000 reported deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

Global coronavirus cases also increased by 10% in comparison to the previous week, with nearly 3 million cases reported from July 5-11, bringing the total Covid-19 cases to 186 million since the pandemic began, the WHO report showed. EFE

