View of the Suiso Frontier, the world's first liquefied hydrogen freighter docked on an artificial island near the airport in the Japanese city of Kobe, in the west of the archipelago. EFE/MARÍA ROLDÁN

Japan has completed the world's first liquefied hydrogen transport tests by sea as part of an ambitious project to commercialize a hydrogen supply chain, from production to transportation, storage, and utilization, by 2030

The project operation base, which has attracted attention for its unprecedented scale, is located on an artificial island near Kobe airport.

The world-first liquefied hydrogen carrier, Suiso Frontier, is located there.

The initiative has the support of the Japanese government and Australia.

(...)